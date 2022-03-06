FIRST ALERTOccasional bands of snow expected through tonight on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – The snowstorm that’s dropping bands of snow across much of Colorado has created enough issues in the eastern part of the state that there’s an interstate closure.

I-70 was shut down before noon between Burlington and Limon. Colorado State Patrol sent out a tweet saying there were “multiple crashes and whiteout conditions.”

Interstate 70 near Limon just after noon on Sunday. (credit: CBS)

So far it’s not clear how long Interstate 70 will be closed.

