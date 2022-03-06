(CBS4) – The snowstorm that’s dropping bands of snow across much of Colorado has created enough issues in the eastern part of the state that there’s an interstate closure.
I70 is shut down both directions from MP 359 (Limon) to Burlington due to the weather, multiple crashes and whiteout conditions.
— CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) March 6, 2022
I-70 was shut down before noon between Burlington and Limon. Colorado State Patrol sent out a tweet saying there were “multiple crashes and whiteout conditions.”
So far it’s not clear how long Interstate 70 will be closed.