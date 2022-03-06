(CBS4)- In 2020, Gov. Jared Polis signed a law that requires Holocaust and Genocide education in Colorado schools. Now there’s a new website from the University of Denver that’s supporting teachers with their lesson plans. “SurvivalandWitness.org” includes information, stories, and even archived interviews with Colorado Holocaust survivors.
“We’re really trying to provide those personal stories that really touch the students, that really make them understand that what happened far away and a long time ago, is related to the here and now in the state of Colorado,” says Adam Rovner, the director of The Center for Judaic Studies at DU.
We first talked to Rovner in 2021, when the website was in the early development stage. Rovner says while the site has changed since then, the plan is for it to expand to tell even more stories from survivors and witnesses.
“We aim ultimately to feature 18 people so that everyone has a chance to get into the richness of the stories and to connect with the lives of these people before, during and after the war.”