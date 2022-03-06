FIRST ALERTOccasional bands of snow expected through tonight on this First Alert Weather Day
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — David Roddy and the CSU men’s basketball team had a lot to celebrate on senior night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins on Saturday. They defeated Boise State 71-68 and secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Mountain West tournament.

Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy celebrates with the fans on the court after defeating the Boise State Broncos 71-68 at Moby Arena on Saturday. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)

The Rams finished up their regular season with a 24-4 record. They went 14-4 in the Mountain West, which was good enough for second in the conference.

CSU defeated the Broncos for the second time this season and ended Boise State’s five-game win streak. Colorado State also defeated Boise State 77-74 on Feb. 13.

Roddy had 23 points and James Moore had 19 points for Colorado State, plus he scored at the basket with just under a minute to play. Isaiah Stevens also added 12 points and seven assists.

Abu Kigab had 15 points and five assists for the Broncos (24-7, 15-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points. Max Rice had 11 points.

CSU will play the winner of the Utah State-Air Force matchup on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

