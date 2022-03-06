DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (CGNAB) is asking for public input on more than two dozen Colorado features that are currently named ‘squaw,’ a term that was declared derogatory by the federal government last year.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland issued Order No. 3404 on Nov. 19, 2021. The order began the process of removing ‘squaw’ from geographic names across the country. The order identified derogatory pejoratives referencing African-Americans and Japanese that were previously replaced.

“The time has come to recognize that the term ‘squaw’ is no less derogatory than others which have been identified and should also be erased from the National landscape and forever replaced,” the order stated.

The state board is accepting recommendations until April 4. Names can be submitted online, via email, or mailed to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

In a February meeting, CGNAB members confirmed to a representative from the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs that preference would be given to names suggested on behalf of tribes.

CGNAB Board Member Tim Mauck also said during the meeting that places which do not receive suggestions will have recourse. The group will look at possible name replacements among the names of other features within a five-mile radius.

Four areas will require collaboration between CGNAB and state naming boards in Utah and Oklahoma.

The list:

Squaw Mountain in Routt County

Squaw Rock in Weld County

Squaw Fingers in Mesa County

Squaw Creek in Summit County

Squaw Creek in Eagle County

Squaw Canyon in Dolores County (CO) and San Juan County (UT)

Squaw Point in Dolores County (CO) and San Juan County (UT)

Squaw in Montezuma County

Squaw Hill in Yuma County

Squaw Creek in Archuleta County

Little Squaw Creek in Archuleta County

Squaw Canyon in Archuleta County

Squaw Gulch in Ouray County

Squaw Creek in Hinsdale County

Squaw Lake in Hinsdale County

Little Squaw Creek in Hinsdale County

Squaw Pass in Hinsdale County

Squaw Hill in Montrose County

Squaw Creek in Montrose County

Squaw Gulch in Gunnison County

Squaw Creek in Chaffee County

Squaw Creek in Saguache County

Squaw Mountain in Teller County

Squaw Gulch (historical) in Teller County

Squaw Creek in Fremont County

West Squaw Canyon in Baca County (CO) and Cimarron County (OK)

East Squaw Canyon in Baca County (CO) and Cimarron County (OK)

Squaw Pass in Clear Creek County

The state board will review the recommendations and present them to Gov. Jared Polis for approval at a later date.

Colorado has already re-named one peak that was previously known as Squaw Mountain.

