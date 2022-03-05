DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Will Barton became the Denver Nuggets all-time leader in three pointers on Friday night at Ball Arena. It happened late in the third quarter during the Nuggets 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets.
WILL BARTON IS THE DENVER NUGGETS THREE POINT LEADER 👊😤 pic.twitter.com/J24f3A8F9u
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 5, 2022
Barton passed JR Smith as the Nuggets’ career leader with 769.
Barton hit two 3-pointers a minute apart to break the mark.
The Nuggets called a timeout during their ensuing possession and Barton’s milestone was flashed on the scoreboard, bringing the crowd to its feet with a roaring ovation that Barton acknowledged with an appreciative wave of his arms.
“It was a surreal moment,” Barton said. “It’s something you dream of as a kid, to one day make history at the biggest stage.”
The shot that etches @WillTheThrillB5 in history 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Wj6QIu5ORW
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 5, 2022
Barton had 11 points in the game.
