DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Will Barton became the Denver Nuggets all-time leader in three pointers on Friday night at Ball Arena. It happened late in the third quarter during the Nuggets 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets.

Barton passed JR Smith as the Nuggets’ career leader with 769.

Barton hit two 3-pointers a minute apart to break the mark.

The Nuggets called a timeout during their ensuing possession and Barton’s milestone was flashed on the scoreboard, bringing the crowd to its feet with a roaring ovation that Barton acknowledged with an appreciative wave of his arms.

Will Barton of the Denver Nuggets acknowledges the crowd after setting the franchise 3 point record against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter at Ball Arena on March 4, 2022.

“It was a surreal moment,” Barton said. “It’s something you dream of as a kid, to one day make history at the biggest stage.”

Barton had 11 points in the game.

