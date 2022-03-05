DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers have a direct impact on those who are experiencing homelessness. CBS4 continues to partner with the Denver Rescue Mission to Spread the Warmth, and a little bit of time goes a long way to help people experiencing homelessness.
“I’ve always had a passion for volunteering,” said Jon Fahey, a volunteer with the Denver Rescue Mission.
Fahey spends about an hour-and-a-half each week volunteering at the Denver Rescue Mission’s 48th Avenue Center.
“I am usually here for lunch,” Fahey said.
He helps set up for lunch, and works the line serving meals.
“I really enjoy it,” Fahey said. “I think it’s also a sense of ‘Where is your next meal going to come from?’ I’ve been lucky. I’ve always had that. I know where my next meal is. I can’t image the stress and anxiety to not … so to give the guys that peace of mind is very satisfying.”
In addition to the personal satisfaction, Fahey gets from serving his community, he’s also keeping the Rescue Mission going.
“Volunteers are so precious to us. We appreciate their time and their talent so much,” said Alexxa Gagner of the Denver Rescue Mission.
400 meals are served at the 48th Avenue Center. It’s a 24/7 location for men experiencing homelessness. While volunteers, like Fahey, handle serving up the meals, staff can work on helping these men get stable housing. A transition that helps save lives.