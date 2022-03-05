DENVER (CBS4)- Four Colorado women with Eastern European roots are joining together to help the people of Ukraine by gathering money and supplies.

Natalia is from the Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion began it has been a dark few weeks for her as she watches her family and fellow countrymen fight for their independence.

“They’re in big trouble and I’m praying for my home country,” she said.

The same goes for Yuliana who also still has family in Ukraine, but rather than sit around and worry they decided to do something to help; all the way from Colorado.

“It’s painful but this is not the time to be at each other’s throats, this is the time to come together and do something about it,” she said.

They connected with each other and Polina, who is Latvian, through a mutual Russian friend who wants to help Ukrainians just as much as they do but chose to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from the Russian government.

Together, the four of them decided to hold a fundraiser and supply drive for Ukraine Sunday in Denver because they say there is strength in numbers.

“We can do so much more together than on our own,” said Polina.

They say they need warm clothing for men, women and children, as well as baby care supplies, first aid kits and medicine.

What they need more than anything though is money to help deliver the donations they will collect and move Ukrainians out of harm’s way.

They won’t take sides on the invasion because while they are all worried about the geopolitical future of their respective nations they say their primary concern is for humanity.

“It’s not who is right and who is wrong or what kind of opinion anyone has it’s how we can help,” said Yuliana.

If you want to donate the fundraiser and supply drive will be held Sunday March 6, 2022 at the Okinawa Dojo located at 3425 S. Oleander Court in Denver.