(CBS4) – A Douglas County judge handed down a 39 year prison sentence this week to a 32-year-old man who stabbed his mother in the neck and assaulted his girlfriend. Samuel Wise’s mother survived the attack.
Wise committed the crimes on a day in late May 2018. Douglas County deputies responded to a house in an unincorporated part of the county on that day and confronted Wise holding a knife in the driveway. They were able to arrest him after he lunged at police with a rock but didn’t hurt any officers.
Prior to that confrontation, Wise reportedly had been drinking heavily and assaulted his girlfriend in the basement of the home. The girlfriend hid from him in the bathroom and Wise tried to use an ax to break down the door. His mom tried to stop him and that’s when he stabbed her with a folding knife and injured her. The judge said it’s lucky his mother survived the attack.
District Attorney John Kellner said in a prepared statement that he is “grateful for the dedicated deputies whose quick actions prevented this defendant from causing any further harm.”
Wise was convicted in December by a jury after a four-day trial and on Monday he was sentenced for five charges including attempted first-degree murder.