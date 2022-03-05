BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Javier Bardem hit the red carpet at the Boulder International Film Festival on Saturday afternoon. The Spanish actor is being honored at the festival this year with the Performer of the Year award.
He’s getting the award for his work in “Being the Ricardos,” Aaron Sorkin’s biographical drama.
“I feel overwhelmed. I mean, you don’t expect anything when you do a movie or you do your work,” he said at the Boulder Theater.
Bardem said he’s humbled by the attention he’s getting for his latest notable film role, in which he portrays entertainer and entrepreneur Desi Arnaz.
“Acting is one of the few crafts … where I have been rewarded. Most other jobs don’t get rewards,” he said.
The four-day celebration of cinema continues through Sunday. Actor Alec Baldwin is also set to appear at the Boulder Theater Saturday night for the festival’s “A Conversation With Alec Baldwin” event.