DENVER (CBS4) — An adult male shooting victim passed away at a hospital late Saturday after a reported shooting happened in the 10100 block of East Virginia Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.
DPD stated in an 11:38 p.m. social media message that the man was in critical condition during his transport to the hospital.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 10100 BLK E Virginia Ave. 1 male victim has been located and transported to a local hospital. The victim is in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO .
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 5, 2022
A follow-up message less than three hours later said the male had passed away.
DPD is conducting a homicide investigation.
The department did not release any information about the circumstances of the shooting or any possible suspect description. CBS4 has reached out to department spokespersons for that information. This story will be updated with any response.