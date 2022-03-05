'Saved For A Reason’: Colorado Doesn’t Track One Of The Leading Causes Of Death, Vail Woman Determined to Change ThatCardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death but the State of Colorado doesn't even recognize it as a disease, let alone collect data or spend any money on research. That would change under a bill at the state Capitol.

'Unprecedented Amounts Of Children With Anxiety': Younger Generation Stressed While Living With COVIDAccording to UCHealth, one of Colorado’s largest medical providers, the pandemic caused many children 12-year-old and younger to experience stress, depression and anxiety.

CU Boulder Study: People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less DepressionA new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn't.

COVID In Colorado: Health Officials Continue To Track Future Of Virus As Cases Continue DeclineThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will continue to prepare for the future of COVID-19 while cases continue to decline in the state.

Denver Teen, Family Helps Others Around the World With Rare DiseaseWhen 13-year-old Bella Damian-Ortiz was diagnosed with Neuromyelitis optica, she was only 9-years old.

Mask Optional On CU Boulder Campus Starting March 7Face masks and coverings will be optional on the University of Colorado Boulder campus starting next week.