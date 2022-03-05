DENVER (CBS4) – After a mild and dry week around Colorado it will definitely look and feel more like March this weekend. We expect occasional snow to fall in the mountains on both Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will be much colder.
The National Weather Service has placed a large part of Colorado’s high country under a Winter Weather Advisory through Sunday. We will see occasional travel impacts from this storm, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes.
On Sunday a second wave of snow will move across the state. Before all is said and done we’ll see many mountain totals between 2 and 6 inches. Some places may get up to 10 inches of new snow.
Keep in mind that with the longer days and higher sun angle this time of the year, what you measure on the ground may not be as much as what actually falls from the clouds. We’ll get a little break by Monday afternoon and Tuesday before a new storm arrives sometime on Wednesday.