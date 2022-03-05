DENVER (CBS4) – A box of human heads intended for medical research has been stolen. Denver police are trying to find out who stole them and why.
It happened in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.
The medical van transporting the heads was parked near 23rd and Syracuse Street at approximately 11 a.m.
Police say someone broke into the truck and stole a dolly and the blue and white box, which had the label “exempt human specimen” on it.
Police say that if someone finds that box thrown away somewhere they should call them.