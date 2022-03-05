COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs man who was shot and injured when he was in the middle of picking up groceries with his children last month is facing a tough recovery. The family of Andy Lopez says he has undergone multiple surgeries after getting wounded in the head and is only just back home after weeks spent in the hospital.

The case is unsolved so far, according to Colorado Springs police. It happened on Feb. 10 in front of the Carniceria Leonela Meat Market. That’s off East Pikes Peak Avenue near the Citadel Mall.

“It was just like a miracle that he is alive and thank God he’s going to be OK. It’s just a matter of time and a lot of recovery and therapy and pain,” Lopez’s wife Paola Rivera told CBS4 partner KKTV.

Lopez was shot while he was in his car with his son outside Carniceria Leonela. His teenage daughter had gone into the store when the crime happened.

Rivera said after Lopez was shot her son called her on the phone and was screaming and crying.

“I could not even understand what he was saying. He was like ‘Mom, mom, help daddy is bleeding,'” she said.

Lopez works as a commercial drywall installer. He is expected to be unable to do his job for at least 6 months. A fund has been set up to help his family with medical bills and other expenses.

“That just changed the life of a whole family in like less than a minute,” Lopez said.

Anyone who has information about the crime that might be able to help the Colorado Springs Police Department with their investigation is asked to call 719-444-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Lopez’s daughter said the suspects were wearing hoodies and that there were two of them. Police haven’t released an official description of the suspects.