DENVER (CBS4)– In an effort to retain ramp workers, while also attracting new hires, United Airlines announced they will increase starting and base pay on the ramp to $19.64 up from $15.87. United Airlines Denver Hub Vice President Matt Miller made the announcement in a memo to staff obtained by CBS4.

The raise for ramp workers will start on March 13.

According to Miller, the raise will apply to both full-time and part-time employees working the ramps at Denver International Airport. Currently, the airline has an estimated 250 openings for Ramp Service Employees and more than 100 open positions for Customer Service Representatives. United says new hires may qualify or free domestic and international travel as well as 401k plans. New hires will also qualify for a $1,000 hiring bonus.

United, like many other companies throughout Colorado, has had a difficult time retaining and hiring employees due to worker shortages. DEN has had a difficult time filling positions across the airport from TSA workers to food services and even pilots for airlines.

“Over the past several months, you have seen how we have been adapting to the current hiring environment in Denver with recruiting techniques such as career fairs, visiting high schools and offering various signing bonuses,” Miller said to employees. “We’ve implemented these tactics in an effort to attract candidates and ensure we have proper staffing levels, but we still need to do more to ensure that we hire and retain the very best people.”

Miller said the pay increase is United’s effort to remain competitive within the current job climate. The airline employs more than 7,000 Colorado residents already. They plan to add an additional 3,000 employees in the coming years as DEN expands, and as the company adds an additional 500 new aircraft to their fleet.

United also offered current employees $500 for every person they successfully recruit to work for the company on the ramp at DEN.