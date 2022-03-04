ROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — A Broomfield man accused of exploiting “vulnerable minor boys” who were homeless has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender. Prosecutors say Steven Contee lured the boys into working for his construction business and then gave them drugs and commercially exploited them.

The judge called Contee “sociopathic.”

An advocate for one victim read a victim impact statement at Contee’s sentencing.

“He always kept me high on drugs because he saw he could take advantage of me when I was high and easily control me,” the advocate read. “I remember one time when he couldn’t control me he dragged me to a field and held a gun to my head, so it became easier to just do what he said.”

That victim stated: “Ideally, I would like three life sentences for the three lives he messed up. I know this isn’t possible, but he deserves it.”

“I saw how he targeted us,” another victim said during sentencing. “He would use drugs to manipulate… he would force us into things that were awful and we all complied because if you don’t do as Steve says, there [are] always violent consequences.”

Judge Robert W. Kiesnowski, Jr. spoke directly to Contee during the sentencing, saying, “Although you are well spoken and bright, your personality is sociopathic. You caught these victims in your web…. You left a path of wreckage for these people.”

“Only thing I can do is make you pay with years of your life and it still won’t fill the holes for these victims,” Judge Kiesnowski continued. “The public needs to know if someone is going to do this, there will be severe consequences.”