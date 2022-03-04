(CBS4) – Satellite images that have been widely viewed online this week from above the war in Ukraine have been provided by the Colorado based company Maxar.
Based in Westminster, Maxar’s series of satellites have clearly shown images like a 40 mile long Russian convoy that’s was headed towards the Ukrainian capital and a damaged airfield that was struck by Russians forces. The latter was one of Russia’s successes in a war that Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, says has gone off President Vladimir Putin’s script.
“I think he miscalculated the ability of his military or the capability of his military to conduct a major ground invasion, and we’ve seen substantial setbacks and military setbacks by the Russians,” Crow said on Wednesday.
That miscalculation was obvious on Maxar’s photos of the stalled convoy.
But Dr. Deborah Avant at the University of Denver Korbel School of International Studies points out the information can be used by different sides.
“The photographic images may show Russian forces, but they may also show the location of Ukrainian forces,” Avant told CBS4.
Formerly known as Digital Globe, Maxar has locations in Colorado Springs and Longmont as well. Their images are getting clearer as technology progresses.
The company’s website explains: “This enables Maxar to support applications that require courage and accurate earth intelligence.”
It’s a critical resource in modern warfare.