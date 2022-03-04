FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Barry Morphew, the Chaffee County man accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife, appeared in court Friday, accompanied by his daughters, to learn whether the case against him will be dismissed. Suzanne Morphew was reported missing after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020.

Her body has never been found and what happened remains a mystery.

Barry Morphew’s two daughters held his hands and the three walked into his hearing on Friday in Fremont County, and he appeared to be smiling.

The defense claims the prosecution submitted 23,00 pages of evidence at the preliminary hearing that should have been disclosed months earlier — and was mostly exculpatory. They claim one of the lead investigators said arresting Barry Morphew was “premature” and “the worst decision that you can make.” That investigator, CBI Agent Joseph Cahill, allegedly said his co-lead investigator, CBI Agent Andrew Graham, agreed with him, but that Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze did not follow their advice and continued to move the case forward.

Barry Morphew is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, possession of a deadly weapon and attempting to influence a public servant. He is out on bond ahead of his trial and allowed to leave Chaffee County to visit his daughters, but must wear an ankle monitor.

Family members said Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver when she disappeared. Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted.