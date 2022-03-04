MEAD, Colo. (CBS4) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stolen vehicle from Fort Collins that was found abandoned off I-25 near Mead Friday morning. This was a vehicle that had avoided deputies earlier in the morning.
Deputies were responding to the car on the shoulder off southbound I-25 between CO-56 and Highway-34, where the stolen car was on the grassy median of the interstate.
According to the sheriff’s office, the windows were too dark to confirm if the vehicle was occupied, so more deputies were called to safely clear the vehicle. There was no one inside, and investigators gathered evidence at the scene.
Traffic was delayed during the response, but lanes were not closed.