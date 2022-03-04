BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One.

The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID.

“This research shows how critical it is to keep parks and green spaces open in times of crisis,” said senior author Colleen Reid, an assistant professor of geography in the Institute for Behavioral Science in a statement. “It also shows that, as a public health measure, more effort should be made to put in green spaces and make them accessible.”

The survey ran from November 2019 to January 2021.

“Not surprisingly, we found that the pandemic impacted mental health negatively,” said co-author Emma Rieves, a master’s student in the Department of Geography in a statement. “But we also found that green space could have a powerful protective effect, even at a time of such extraordinary stressors.”

The study also found that people diagnosed with COVID-19 didn’t have a higher level of poor mental health, those who lost income were more likely to be stressed or depressed. The strongest source of mental health problems was a fear of supply shortages including toilet paper and food. People who spent more time online looking at new also reported poorer mental health.

Those who used green space most had significantly lower anxiety and depression.

“It’s not just about being able to see trees from your home. The amount, quality and accessibility of that green space matters,” said Rieves.