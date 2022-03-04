DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will continue to prepare for the future of COVID-19 while cases continue to decline in the state. This weekend marks two years since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Colorado.
The 7-day testing positivity rate is around 3.5%. It was nearly 30% at its peak in January.
“We will continue to prepare for whatever the future may hold for COVID-19, we will make sure disease investigations and surveillance continues to determine if they are an increase in any COVID-19 cases out there,” said COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.