DENVER (CBS4) – Around the world, strangers are lending support to the people of Ukraine. Snezhana Odnoralova is a Coloradan with Ukranian roots. She’s found a way to help her family overseas help other Ukrainians in need.

Many Ukrainian residents are trying to flee the country for safety. Odnoralova’s uncle has been successful driving families out of Ukraine in his own vehicle. He is a pastor working with a Ukrainian orphanage called “Good Shepherd.”

“They’ve been in a bomb shelter for the past few days as the war has been going on. My uncle felt like he needed to get them out of there as soon as possible. He a found way to go to the border of Romania in order to get them into a safe place,” said Odnoralova.

Her uncle, Paul Minayev, has a small sedan but was able to fit 11 women and children inside and drive them out of the country.

“He wrote on his car that he’s evacuating people. This is so when he is driving, people can see that he is evacuating children and families,” said Odnoralova. “There’s a lot of women and children that are walking by foot. There are a lot of other families who don’t have the means of getting to the border. When he sees people, he’s helping them get to the border.”

Corresponding with her uncle has been difficult, but in the last message she received, Odnoralova says he got the children to Romania safely.

At the end of the message, he wrote: “Snow on passes, pray for me.”

Her uncle is heading back to Ukraine to make the same journey again for another group.

Odnoralova started asking friends and family to support her uncle’s mission and they’ve been supportive.

“Gas prices have gone up extremely. There are also situations where it’s hard to find gas. It’s even hard to find cars,” said Odnoralova. “If they need money when they’re at the border, he’s also providing them with some sort of money to help them continue their journey.”

Odnoralova’s husband is also Ukrainian. She’s been raising money to help her mother-in-law, who lives between Kyiv and Odesa, provide refuge.

“When the crowd of people is coming from Kyiv, they’re looking for places to stay and to find food, as you know, bombs are going off everywhere. They need to find places where they can sleep. A lot of them are walking on foot,” said Odnoralova. “My mother-in-law is providing shelter for these families and children. She has her doors open for anyone who wants to come and stay.”

Odnoralova says her family in Ukraine is finding strength through God, as this is a feat they can’t do on their own. They believe their calling is to help others get to safety.

Whatever Odnoralova can provide is added help.

“This is definitely something that makes me proud, makes our family proud and makes other people realize that they can also do something to help,” said Odnoralova. “I think the biggest thing for us at the moment is just to pray. Pray for peace. Pray that this comes to an end in a peaceful matter.”

For information on how to help Odnoralova’s family support Ukrainians, email TEMason@CBS.com.