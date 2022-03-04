DENVER(CBS)- It is time to say goodbye to our warm temps from this week. We are tracking two storm systems that will spin thru the Rockies for the weekend bringing in everything from thunderstorms to rain and snow thru early Monday morning.

Initially, the first system will bring in snow to the mountains and foothills with overnight rain and a few isolated thunderstorms across the Front Range and northeastern plains.

There will be a mix of rain and snow early Saturday morning changing to all snow after 7 to 8 am. Snow will be very wet and there will be a lot of melting at first. Most roads will be wet on Saturday with light amounts mostly on grassy surfaces.

There will be a lull in the snow fall for Denver metro area Saturday afternoon. Snow in the mountains will also be heaviest earlier in the day. The second storm will blast thru on Sunday with much colder temperatures and that is when the majority of our weekend snow will accumulate.

There is is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the Northern Foothills out across the northeastern plains. Areas in the light purple below may pick up 3 to 5 inches by Sunday evening.

The Denver metro area should pick up about an inch of wet snow mostly on the grassy surfaces by Saturday evening.

Then Sunday’s storm system will really get the snow going and accumulating. The Denver metro area should wind up with 2 to 6 inches of snow by end of day.

The mountains are the big winners for snowfall this weekend. Some areas may pick up a foot or more. As a result, there is are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place for those spots thru the weekend.