AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– As hundreds of thousands of people flee from Ukraine, running away from the invasion by Russia, a faith-based team of Coloradans has chosen to head toward the crisis to serve the displaced. Within days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine a team of four from Calvary Church Aurora bought airline tickets, packed their bags and flew to the border of Ukraine.

Senior Pastor Ed Taylor said Aurora’s diverse population, and church staff with roots in Ukraine, combined to create a quick call to action.

“Aurora is such a multicultural city, we are a multicultural church,” Taylor told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “We must do something.”

The first weekend of services after the invasion Taylor asked his congregation if there were any families with connections to the crisis.

“15 families stood up, including one family that has brothers fighting against brothers in this war,” Taylor said. “So, something over there isn’t just over there. We got personal connections.”

A pastor on the staff at Calvary Church Aurora used to live in Ukraine while serving as a pastor at a sister church.

“He approached me after our Saturday night services saying, ‘I really think I need to go. And, my response was, ‘I think you need to go to.’”

One woman and three men from the church recently departed from Denver International Airport with the mission to help get three families safely across the Ukrainian border. CBS4 has agreed not to share their destination in an effort to protect the team and the families involved.

“They’ve arrived, they are on the way. They should be at the border within hours,” Taylor said just moments after exchanging texts with the team.

Calvary Church Aurora is working with missionaries in Ukraine to get three women and their children out of Ukraine. Those already serving in Ukraine were tasked with safely guiding the three families to the border while avoiding winter weather and other challenging conditions.

The team from Colorado will then be tasked with helping the three families navigate a new life in a new country while their husbands and fathers are held in Ukraine to possibly fight the war.

“We are going to be on the ground to not only to help their practical needs, but help their spiritual needs,” Taylor said.

Many in the United States have donated clothes, food and other items. However, shipping and delivery fees and delays have pushed back the immediate nature of the assistance.

Taylor said his church considered sending goods and continuing prayer. However, they felt there was a calling to not only see but to send.

“We run to danger in order to rescue, instead of just sitting idle and waiting for things to pan out,” Taylor said.

Taylor has been to Ukraine before, serving as a missionary and pastor during trips prior to the war. Seeing the invasion and the devastation to follow, Taylor said he was disheartened.

“It is super heartbreaking,” Taylor said. “I walked that street. I was in those high-rise apartments, and now they are just filled with holes.”

The Calvary Church Congregation has started a fundraiser to help get the three initial families on their feet in their new, hopefully temporary, country.

Those hoping to assist in the effort are encouraged to donate at calvaryco.church/give under the “Ukraine Relief Fund” tabs.

“We must do something,” Taylor said. “We can’t do everything, but we can do something. So let’s start with something.”