AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Fire Rescue made a successful rescue with no injuries after a crew responded to an individual trapped inside an elevator at a building Thursday.
According to the the fire department’s Facebook post, crews used specialized equipment and training to rescue the person trapped on the fourth floor of the building in the 1700 block of N Quentin Street.
It was a top-side rescue, where firefighters ensured safety by cutting power to the elevator before gaining access.
There were no injuries to anyone involved.