DENVER (CBS4) — The Weeknd, with special guest Doja Cat, will perform at Empower Field at Mile High for the first time ever on Thursday, Aug. 18, as a part of his After Hour Til Dawn stadium tour.
Venue presales begin on Wednesday, March 9 (10 a.m. MST) with general public ticket sales starting on Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. MST. All tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
It will be the first time The Weeknd will be touring his album After Hours and hi recently released album DAWN FM.
Visit https://www.empowerfieldatmilehigh.com/ for more event information.