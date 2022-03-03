By Anna Maria Basquez
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton, along with several other agencies, investigated reports of a man with a gun in the area of 120th Avenue and Monaco Street on Thursday afternoon. The housing development is Mayfield Housing Development.
Neighbors near 120th & Quebec reported hearing gunshots that sounded like a semi-automatic rifle. They described the scene to include 60 police cars in the area from agencies including Thornton and Northglenn police departments, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT Team.
Large police presence in the area of 120th Ave and Monaco St. Police are investigating a man with a gun call. Updates here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/rj5nNBmfQ6
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 4, 2022
The witness, who didn’t want to be identified, said fire and rescue, and an ambulance were turned away.
“There’s something serious happened and they pulled all stops out,” said the witness.
The officers told him to leave the area when he was walking toward Quebec to see what was happening.
That road was closed and drivers were urged to find an alternate route.