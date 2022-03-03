DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Controversy has plagued the Douglas County School board since a conservative majority took over. The board fired superintendent Corey Wise last month.

Before Wise’s termination, several conservative school board members were accused of secretly meeting to push him out.

That controversy entered a new phase Thursday as two finalist candidates for the superintendent position were interviewed by all the board members before an audience which appeared both in-person and online.

One person was ordered out before the meeting even began. Then first up, candidate Erin Kane.

After all the turmoil that has impacted the district, one question seemed obvious.

It was asked by one of the minority board directors David Ray, “How will you manage that polarization?”

Kane responded to the issue more than once, “There is so much discord right now that I think we need to attack the discord head on and see what everybody is afraid of.”

She said she would make herself available to answer difficult questions from and about the teachers.

She volunteered her stance on one issue, “I want to be so clear, I am not in favor of arming teachers in Douglas County.”

Kane has been superintendent of a charter public school in Douglas County and calls herself a “centrist Republican” opposed to school vouchers.

“I don’t think it is our job in running Douglas County Schools to pay money to people to go to other schools.”

RELATED: 3 Douglas County School Board Members Accuse Rest Of Board Of Breaking Colorado Law By Privately Plotting To Force Out Superintendent

The choice is between Kane and Danny Winsor.

“We can’t be waiting for folks to come down here and give us comments. It has to be a direct connection with students and their families.”

He is the executive director of Douglas County Schools for Parker and spoke of healing to the divided board.

“And I think too often we forget about the love that is in the work and focus on the hatred and we can’t find solutions when hate is in the middle of everything.”

Comments from the public will come before a decision is to be made on the choice later this month.