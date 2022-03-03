By Anna Maria Basquez
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mount Blue Sky is one name that might replace Mount Evans after a long process happening through the state and Clear Creek County. The county will be inviting public commentary this Tuesday.
Mount Blue Sky is among five potential names for the landmark of the gateway to the Rocky Mountains.
”The Southern Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribe supports (the name) Mount Blue Sky,” said Clear Creek County Commissioner Randy Wheelock. “They made that application to the federal government.”
The process is a long one, however, Wheeler said.
There are five proposals for the name change:
- Mount Blue Sky (from the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes)
- Mount Cheyenne-Arapaho (from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe)
- Mount Soule (from a private party)
- Mount Rosalie (from a private party)
- Mount Evans (to be re-designated after a different Evans family member; from a private party)
“Ultimately the Bureau of Geographic Names determines it,” he said. “It seeks state government and local jurisdiction input. They also send out info to all 534 Native American tribes to see if they have comments or objections.”
By March 15, the county recommendation will be determined, he said.
“The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board (CGNAB) and the US Board on Geographic Names (BGN) are acting this year on five proposals to change the name of Mount Evans,” county officials said in a statement. “Both have asked Clear Creek County for our official County recommendation to inform their decisions. The mountain is currently named for former Colorado Territorial Governor John Evans, who was in office during the Sand Creek Massacre of November 29, 1864.”
Two Native American tribes didn’t wish to give their names in association with their name proposals, “so they don’t get harassed,” Wheelock said. Another name in the proposal wants it renamed Mt. Evans but rededicated to another member of the Evans family.
The public comment will take place virtually at 6 p.m. on March 8 at the meeting link and the Zoom link for all three March meetings is: HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/167562115.