ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New videos show the chaos and damage deputies encountered after the floor collapsed at a house party in Arapahoe County last week. More than 100 teenagers were on the floor at a house party when the floor gave way on Feb. 26.
“The main floor is collapsed completely,” one deputy can be heard saying.
The family told CBS4 they are not allowed to live in the home because of the extensive damage.
South Metro firefighters rushed to the home on Princeton Place near Quincy Avenue and E-470. Cell phone video of the chaos went viral online.
Of the dozens of people who fell, only three suffered injuries.
The 18th District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and “determined there will be no criminal charges filed.”