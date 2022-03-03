GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been cited for contempt. Peters is accused of secretly videotaping a court proceeding and then lying to a judge about it.
If proven, the contempt citation allows the judge to move more quickly in determining an appropriate remedy or punishment for her actions.
A judge issued an order Wednesday telling Peters to appear in court March 31 to explain why she shouldn’t be held in contempt and sanctioned.
Peters is also under investigation by federal and state authorities for an alleged security breach of voting machines. The criminal charge relates to an iPad the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office wanted to examine.
She has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the alleged security breach.
Peters is running for Secretary of State in Colorado. That office is currently held by Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)