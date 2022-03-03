PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities say this week’s warm, dry weather has created conditions that are ripe for wildfires. The Huerfano Road Fire has burned 230 acres and was 72% contained on Thursday afternoon.
Multiple crews continued to fight the fire and will monitor the fire overnight.
UPDATE: 4:20 pm. 3/3/22 — No significant change in the size and containment of #HuerfanoRdFire from the A.M. The fire is 230 acres with 72% containment. Multiple fire crews continue to work the fire. Crews will monitor the fire through the night. pic.twitter.com/XOr313EL8J
— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 3, 2022
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said that the fire burned in an old riverbed and did not threaten any structures.