CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Pueblo County News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities say this week’s warm, dry weather has created conditions that are ripe for wildfires. The Huerfano Road Fire has burned 230 acres and was 72% contained on Thursday afternoon.

(credit: Pueblo County)

Multiple crews continued to fight the fire and will monitor the fire overnight.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said that the fire burned in an old riverbed and did not threaten any structures.