DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be even warmer than Wednesday when Denver tied a record with 74 degrees. Friday will also be warm before two cold fronts bring abrupt change for the weekend.

The existing record high temperature for Thursday in Denver is 76 degrees from March 3, 1921. The forecast calls for 75 degrees but some neighborhoods could easily reach at least 76 degrees.

Elsewhere around Colorado on Thursday, temperatures will reach the 50s across the high country, 60s are expected on the Western Slope, and lower 80s are likely in southeast Colorado.

The combination of warm temperatures, low humidity, and dry soil means the fire danger for areas like Lamar, La Junta, and Springfield is high. Therefore one of the first Red Flag Warnings of the year has been issued for the southeast corner of Colorado from Noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday. If a fire were to start in this region, it could spread quickly.

The fire danger will move farther north and west on Friday with continued warm and dry conditions. A Fire Weather Watch has already been posted for the I-70 corridor east of the metro area and the I-25 corridor south of Lone Tree. This watch will likely become a Red Flag Warning for the high fire danger on Friday.

Then the first of two cold fronts will arrive Friday evening causing snow to spread across the mountains while Denver and the Front Range gets soaking rain Friday night. The rain will change into slushy, wet snow on Saturday morning before a break in the precipitation likely develops Saturday afternoon.

Then the second cold front will arrive causing a better chance for snow along the entire urban corridor Saturday night and Sunday while snow continues in the mountains. At this time, total snow accumulation in the Denver metro area is expected to be 2-6 inches with the worst travel conditions on Sunday.

The snow will mostly end Sunday night but lingering light snow showers or flurries will be possible into Monday morning. Then drier weather will return for Tuesday before another series of storms impacts Colorado starting on Wednesday.