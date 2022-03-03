DENVER (CBS4) – Police are asking for the help identifying two women who are believed to have committed a robbery last month at Denver International Airport. It happened on Feb. 13 at approximately 8:45 a.m. and the pair left the airport in a white, larger sized SUV.
Surveillance photos captured at the airport show the two suspects, who were both wearing face masks.
Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.