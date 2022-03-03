CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Crime Stoppers, Denver International Airport, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are asking for the help identifying two women who are believed to have committed a robbery last month at Denver International Airport. It happened on Feb. 13 at approximately 8:45 a.m. and the pair left the airport in a white, larger sized SUV.

(credit: Denver Police)

Surveillance photos captured at the airport show the two suspects, who were both wearing face masks.

(credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.

Jesse Sarles