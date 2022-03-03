FORT COLLINS (CBS4) – A former Domino’s Pizza delivery driver has been arrested and is charged with stalking, attempted trespassing and sexual assault after interactions with a teenager and another woman. Cyrus Warren, 21, was arrested after police in Fort Collins say he tried to make advances on a tween female customer shortly after allegedly sexually assaulting another woman.

According to FCPS a teenager in the Village Garden Apartments ordered a pizza from Domino’s in December of 2021.

Weeks later, on Dec. 22, Warren delivered a pizza once again to the same apartment. This time a younger sister answered the door. When Warren delivered the pizza the girl said he asked for a hug. He then picked her up during the hug, according to the girl. He asked the girl if her parents were home, and then gave the girl his contact information, according to police.

In February of 2022 Warren allegedly showed up at the apartment once again, this time without a pizza or a uniform. He asked if parents were home, then asked to use the bathroom. The girl said no and shut the door, locking it. Police say Warren then tried to gain entry by jostling the door handle and knocking on the door repetitively.

The family called Domino’s to report their concerns, and a manager told them Warren had quit months prior. Police were notified by Domino’s staff and arrested Warren on charges of attempted trespassing and stalking.

During their investigation they learned Warren was associated with a sexual assault of a female acquaintance in December of 2021. A friend agreed to hang out with Warren, but accused him of driving her to a secluded location where he sexually assaulted her.

Warren was also charged with sexual assault.

Warren allegedly offered his babysitting services to others prior to the investigations. Police are concerned there may be additional victims.

“This suspect has shown a disturbing pattern of behavior, and we won’t stop until every victim has the opportunity to seek justice,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division. “I am extremely grateful for the proactive and ongoing support of the Domino’s staff. Even though Warren no longer worked for them, they immediately reported the customer’s concerns to law enforcement and have continued working with us to ensure the safety of our community.”