DENVER (CBS4)– The new design for the Colorado driver license and ID card was revealed this week, but it appears the most popular element is the font.
The winners in the Iconic Colorado driver’s license contest were selected out of 100 finalists with more than 400 entries and more than 55,000 Coloradans voted for their favorite design.
For the front design, design winner Matt Nunez placed first with his Mount Sneffels entry, which received 26,520 votes or 47.56% of the total.
For the back design, Gabriel Dupon placed first with his Sprague Lake entry, which received 19,989 votes or 35.85% of the total.
On the CBS Denver Facebook page, there were minimal comments about the background design — but multiple people noted the print is larger and easier to read.
“At least you can read the text on this one – so it’s got that going for it,” Mark Greider wrote.
It got a similar response on Gov. Jared Polis’s Facebook page.
“Much better format, thank you!” Tom Woolrich commented.
“As a former bar manager THANK YOU!” Drea Symons wrote. “That last design had IMPOSSIBLE to read birth dates.”
“I’m sorry but I prefer the previous version. The new font is not that classy,” wrote Sunny Kang Saydjari.
The design did get a few compliments on the governor’s page.
“Sneffels is a great choice!” Chris Kenry wrote.
“I wish I had known we were getting a new design when I had to renew my license a few weeks ago and am stuck with the old design for another 5 years!” Linda Klein Reseigh commented.