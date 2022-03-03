DENVER (CBS4)– The Ball Arena was evacuated on Thursday night during a concert after a fire ignited in the trash area. The fire set off the sprinkler system at the venue.
Several thousand people who attended the TobyMac: Hits Deep Tour concert were asked to leave the venue and ushered outside.
Copter4 flew over the Ball Arena and there were crowds of people walking away from the venue. Police had blocked off a portion of the nearby roads during that time so fire engines and other emergency vehicles could get through.
The fire started in the trash area behind the Ball Arena and it set off the fire suppression system, including the sprinkler system, about 6:10 p.m. Thursday. The fire was extinguished.
No one was injured. The crowds were going to be allowed to eventually return to the venue where the concert would go on as scheduled. The delay was due to the fire procedures put in place.