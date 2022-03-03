ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting with Arapahoe County deputies Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office tweeted. This scene is in front of apartment homes in the Denver area close to University of Denver.
According to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were active around 9:30 a.m. at the scene of the shooting in the 7500 block of E Harvard Avenue near Roslyn Street, east of DU.
#ALERT Deputies working an Officer Involved Shooting at an apartment complex in the 7500 Blk of E. Harvard Ave. Suspect is deceased. PIO on scene. Media staging at Harvard Ave. & Roslyn St. pic.twitter.com/ARasWutm6D
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) March 3, 2022