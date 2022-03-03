CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting with Arapahoe County deputies Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office tweeted. This scene is in front of apartment homes in the Denver area close to University of Denver.

(credit: Arapahoe Sheriff)

According to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were active around 9:30 a.m. at the scene of the shooting in the 7500 block of E Harvard Avenue near Roslyn Street, east of DU.

