ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation is underway after Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man. That suspect was found with a stolen vehicle.

“My son is laying over there on the ground with a sheet over him,” Jeanine McGhee told CBS4.

It’s unclear what led sheriff’s deputies to the Ivy Crossing Apartment Complex on Thursday morning, but when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

“That vehicle was also occupied by one person, and they called for cover cars,” Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Bartmann said at a press conference.

Bartmann says deputies tried ordering the man out of the vehicle, but that he did not comply.

“He then at one point backed his vehicle toward deputies. It was a very small area, deputies were up at the vehicle and were trying to get the suspect out of the vehicle. At one point shots were then fired and the suspect was hit,” he said.

When asked by reporters how many shots were fired, Bartmann said one deputy fired one fatal shot.

He says they did find a gun on the suspect but did not know if he ever pointed it at deputies and didn’t know when they learned he had it.

“The deputies involved are on administrative leave at this time and at this point that’s all the info we have,” he said.

During that update, the man’s mother Jeanine McGhee and other family members could be heard questioning those details. A man who lives in the complex could be heard telling them a different story.

“They said, ‘hey freeze’ and ‘bam bam.’ It was seconds after,” he said.

That account left her with questions on top of heartache.

“You know he had his faults we all do… but he was a great man, and he loved his family,” she said.

The one deputy who fired shots and two others are on administrative leave which is standard during an investigation into a deadly shooting.