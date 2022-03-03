ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Frankie Diaz is accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase with a baby in the car. The chase ended in Adams County near 112th Avenue and Highway 85 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says it all started at 80th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.
Deputies tried to stop a vehicle at the original location when the driver started shooting at deputies, they say. One person was taken into custody while another person fled from the scene in a vehicle at around 7:10 p.m.
A 7-month-old child was in the vehicle.
That’s when deputies chased the suspect on Highway 36, Interstates 25 and 70 and even onto Denver International Airport property. Sheriff’s officials believe the chase went through some of the drop-off areas and parking lots.
Officials believe the chase exceed speeds of 100 mph.
The pursuit eventually ended at around 7:50 p.m. at 112th Avenue and Highway 85.
Details about how the pursuit ended were not clear, however deputies arrested one male. Investigators say they are trying to find the child’s family, but officials say they are not hurt.
They say, however, no one was hit by any shots fired.
Brighton Police say Highwy 85 is closed heading south between 124th and 112th Avenues.