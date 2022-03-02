WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Wheat Ridge Police Department responded to the report of one stolen car and eight vandalized at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge Wednesday morning.
According to the Wheat Ridge PD Facebook post, a car was stolen and several others were vandalized in two employee lots at the medical center. The first lot was hit close to 1:30 a.m. Police responded at around 4:15 a.m.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video from the medical center property to learn more about this incident. There was no suspect information early Wednesday.
In the post, the police department shared, “Especially awful that the vehicles of these dedicated professionals were damaged with all that our healthcare workers have done for our community during the pandemic.”
Anyone who finds another vehicle damaged at the medical center should call the Wheat Police Department non-emergency line at 303-237-2220, and anyone with information can call the tip line at 303-235-2947.