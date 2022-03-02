GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – The Tesla delivery and service center planned for 550 Plain Street in Gypsum is expected to break ground within the year and finish sometime in 2023. You won’t go to the center just west of Vail to buy a Tesla, but it will be a spot to get one sent to you or get one fixed.

The town has done well to attract large companies to the comparatively smaller population-based municipality, boasting the “first rural Costco” in the nation. Adding Tesla to that list will be a welcome addition, according to Eagle County Commissioners.

“That’s a goal we’ve had at the county forever is diversifying our economy,” Kathy Chandler-Henry, Eagle County Commissioner said.

“We love outdoor recreation. We love our tourism economy. But it’s great to have some other things to have a little deeper bench in economic development,” said Chandler-Henry.

Locals are seeing opportunities as well with a huge brand name making plans to build.

Sylvain Cote owns a parking lot across from future Tesla spot. He’s hopeful some of the business from the electric vehicle manufacturer will bleed across the street, or that he can strike a deal with the automaker itself.

“In this age, having Tesla, which is the number one electric car in America, having yet right on our backyard it’s it’s special,” Cote explained.

This site comes with the promise of higher than average paying jobs. Commissioner Chandler-Henry said this is especially important to provide more opportunities for the community outside of common sectors like tourism and recreation, but Cote said it’s not that simple.

“It’s always hard with jobs, people, they’re going to have a job, but they don’t have the place for people to live. so that’s a big deal,” Cote said, laughing.

“You can bring as many jobs as you want if there’s no place for the worker to live. You know, it’s not working out too well,” Cote said.

Aside from economic changes, Commissioner Chandler-Henry said she was excited about the focus on electric vehicles and an added spotlight on environmental benefits for the county. She said conversations around cleaner energy have taken center stage in a lot of their latest plans.

“Protecting our mountain ecosystems, which talks about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, doing everything we can to protect the climate having a source for electric vehicles that is nearby is huge,” Chandler-Henry said.