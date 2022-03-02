ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No charges will be filed regarding a dramatic floor collapse inside a home in Arapahoe County. More than 100 teenagers were on the floor at a house party when the floor gave way on Feb. 26.
South Metro firefighters rushed to the home on Princeton Place near Quincy Avenue and E-470. Cell phone video of the chaos went viral online.
Of the dozens of people who fell, only three suffered injuries.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, the case was turned over to the 18th District Attorney’s Office. They add the DA’s office reviewed the case and “determined there will be no criminal charges filed.”
The case is now closed.
The family told CBS4 they are not allowed to live in the home because of the extensive damage.
Some teenagers who narrowly avoided the collapse told CBS4’s Michael Abeyta the accident made them re-evaluate how they choose to spend their free time.