(CBS4) – Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson played in his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday night. He’s the 21st American-born defenseman and the 363rd player in NHL history to reach the mark.
The Avalanche held a pregame ceremony to honor Johnson, which included a video of his career with five teams.
His wife and two children were next to him.
“The 21st U.S. defenseman to hit 1,000, that’s incredible,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “To go get that win tonight on his 1,000th game was big, too.”
The Colorado Avalanche beat the Islanders 5-3 on Tuesday night.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)