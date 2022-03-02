DENVER (CBS4)– The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibition premieres at Lighthouse Denver on March 3 and runs through May 30. The immersive experience transports you into the life of the 20th century Mexican artist through her artwork.
Kahlo was known for her self-portraits and use of vibrant colors.
The exhibition brings some of her best-known works to life through huge displays of digital art, accompanied by music.
The experience takes about 45-50 minutes total.
Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art organized this new immersive experience after the success of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition, but organizers say the Frida exhibition is a unique experience, taking you through the journey of her life, love and struggles through her art.
Tickets for Immersive Frida Kahlo start at $39.99.
LINK: Immersive Frida Kahlo