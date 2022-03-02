HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A team of first responders came to the rescue Wednesday when a large Colorado dog escaped from her backyard and fell into an icy pond. It happened in Highlands Ranch near the intersection of Summit View Parkway and Astorbrook Way.
After a South Metro Fire crew arrived on scene, one firefighter — identified as Firefighter Bradberry — put on an ice suit and waded into the pond where the dog, whose name is Daisy, was stuck. Her front paws were up on the ice, but the back half of her body was in the pond’s cold water.
Bradberry then freed Daisy from the ice she was stuck in, broke through some more ice and eventually hauled her out of the pond after much struggle.
South Metro Fire shared a note in their Facebook post about the incident, saying Daisy’s owners did the right thing by calling for help and not going in on their own to try to get Daisy out.