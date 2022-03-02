BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – FEMA announced on March 2 it will pay to remove foundations and basements of homes lost in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. The fire destroyed hundreds of homes leaving families left with nothing.
Congressman Joe Neguse, whose district includes Boulder County, said FEMA initially denied the request to pay for the removal. Neguse said he and Colorado Senators continued to push for more help.
“We worked with our colleagues in local government and continued to make our case every way we could. Phone, letter to make the case that this relief was incredibly necessary for the homeowners that live in Boulder County,” said Neguse.
