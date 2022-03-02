DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County School Board has released some of the names of the finalists for superintendent. The board fired Corey Wise last month.
Before Wise’s termination, several conservative school board members were accused of secretly meeting to push him out.
The names of the finalists so far include Danny Windsor, who has worked in the DCSD for 13 years as an administrator, and Erin Kane who served as interim superintendent in 2016. There were 23 applicants and 15 were screened.
Wise was officially named superintendent on April 21, 2021 after serving as interim superintendent.