DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened at the intersection of Yale and Colorado.
The suspect was taken into custody and was rushed to the hospital following the shooting.
What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated.
ALERT: #DPD is at Yale & Colorado following an officer-involved shooting. Suspect is now in custody and being transported to the hospital. Large police presence in the area. Updates on this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/WhSvd4jA4f
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 2, 2022