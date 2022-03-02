FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Cyrus Warren, a former food delivery driver, has been arrested for sexual assault, stalking, and attempting to enter a home. Police are concerned there may be more victims connected to Warren, 21, who is also a registered sex offender.

A Domino’s store manager contacted police to report a customer concern involving Warren, a delivery driver. Detectives learned that Warren had delivered pizza to a customer’s home at Village Garden Apartments on Dec. 6, 2021. During that day, the family’s tween daughter answered the door.

Warren delivered another pizza to the same location on Dec. 22. On that occasion, the family’s younger daughter answered the door. Warren inquired if her parents were home, asked for a hug and picked her up. Then he gave the child a note offering his contact information and babysitting services.

Warren returned to the house in plain clothes, not in a work uniform, on Feb. 7. The family’s younger daughter answered the door and Warren asked if her parents were home and if he could come inside to use the bathroom. The girl refused, then closed and locked the door.

Warren knocked several more times and a short time later, the family’s tween daughter saw the door handle moving as if someone was trying to enter the home. The family contacted Domino’s to report the concerning behavior and learned that Warren was no longer employed as he had quit without notice on Dec. 23, 2021. He had been employed with Domino’s as a delivery driver since Oct. 31, 2021. Prior to this, police said that he also worked in food delivery and advertised babysitting services, as well.

Warren was arrested on charges of stalking and attempted first-degree trespass.

Police also investigated an incident involving Warren on Dec. 23, 2021. The adult female victim told police that Warren, an acquaintance, had asked to hang out. The victim agreed, but instead of driving to their agreed-upon location, Warren drove them to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to escape and later contacted police.

Following an investigation, police issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault.

“This suspect has shown a disturbing pattern of behavior, and we won’t stop until every victim has the opportunity to seek justice,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division, in a statement. “I am extremely grateful for the proactive and ongoing support of the Domino’s staff. Even though Warren no longer worked for them, they immediately reported the customer’s concerns to law enforcement and have continued working with us to ensure the safety of our community.”

Police believe that with these incidents and a work history that gave Warren access to homes, as well as his status as a registered sex offender, that more victims may exist. They urge anyone with information about the above cases or unreported incidents involving Warren to contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Warren was arrested on Feb. 23 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on a $100,000 bond.