DENVER (CBS4) – Catholics and Christians in Denver and across Colorado marked March 2 and their foreheads with a sign of humility and sacrifice. Ash Wednesday signifies the start of the Lenten season.
Those in the community uses the time, 40 days, leading up to Easter Sunday to repent and reflect on mortality and prepare for renewal.
Many Coloradans spent part of their day at mass, including at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception near downtown Denver.
Ashes used to make the sign of the cross on their foreheads are often from palms used during Palm Sunday which are burned and blessed.